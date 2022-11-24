The European Parliament supported the plan to provide Ukraine with €18 billion in 2023

Members of the European Parliament supported the allocation of a €18 billion loan to support Ukraine in 2023.

This was announced by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola.

507 MEPs voted for the relevant decision. 38 deputies voted against, and 26 abstained.

This financial assistance will help support the basic functions of the state, ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure. The €18 billion package will cover half of Ukraineʼs needs. In total, funds will be allocated monthly in the amount of €1.5 billion.

As European Truth writes, the loan is conditional and requires Ukraine to carry out reforms to strengthen the countryʼs institutions and prepare for both recovery and EU membership. The conditions reviewed by the European Commission before each tranche include the fight against corruption, judicial reform and modernization of institutions.

Now the Council of the European Union must approve the loan at a vote on December 6.