The SSU detained a man in Kherson who helped the occupiers flee to the left bank

The Security Service of Ukraine detained the owner of the local pleasure boat station in Kherson. He helped the occupiers flee to the left bank.

The press service of the SSU writes about this.

“For this purpose, he voluntarily handed over to the aggressor 6 watercraft, each of which is designed for 30 passenger seats. It was on these boats that personnel of the FSB and several units of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation were "evacuated" to the left bank of the Dnipro,” the report says.

The Russians also used these boats to forcibly remove civilians from the right bank of the Kherson region.

Before the invasion, the man arranged sea excursions in the Zaliznyi Port area. After the occupation, he re-registered his business under Russian laws and concluded a “contract” with the occupation administration. After the deoccupation, the man was hiding in Kherson.