The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 310 more occupiers. Here is a list of Russian equipment which they lost over the past day

On November 23, the Russian army lost another 310 soldiers killed. In total, during the 274 days of the Russian invasion, 85 720 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 898 tanks (+1 over the past day);

5 839 combat armored vehicles (+7);

1 889 artillery systems (+2);

395 MLRS;

209 air defense means;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

1 547 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+10);

531 cruise missiles (+51);

16 warships/boats;

4 400 units of automotive equipment and tankers (+4);

161 units of special equipment.

Yesterday, the Defense Forces units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Ozaryanivka, Opytne and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.