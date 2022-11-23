The SBI blocked the scheme of the Ukrainian concern, which supplied weapons and ammunition to the Russian military industry

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed the scheme of supplies from the Ukrainian concern of the former deputy to the Russian military-industrial complex of weapons and ammunition. In total, from February 24, spare parts worth 190 million hryvnias were delivered from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

This is written by the SBI press service.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed and blocked the international supply channel of components for the military-industrial complex and objects of critical infrastructure of the Russian Federation. The bureau also made it impossible for traitors-collaborators, former representatives of one of the pro-Russian parties, to participate in the tender procedures of the aggressorʼs law enforcement agencies," the message reads.

Since 2014, the concern of the family of the former peopleʼs deputy has provided Russian state-owned enterprises with highly efficient and energy-saving equipment, necessary for the sustainable functioning of oil and gas production, mining, metallurgical, chemical, coal and transport enterprises.

The concern took second place in the supply of products for Russian companies. After the invasion, the owners continued to cooperate with Russia and sent goods to them through gasket companies.

"Also, at the request of the SBI, the property of the concern was seized, in particular, two factories — in Sumy and Poltava, a shopping center in Sumy, a number of apartments in Kyiv, luxury cars. The total value of what has already been found is more than one billion hryvnias," the SBI noted.