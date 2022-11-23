Vitaliy Klitschko stated that Kyiv is preparing for one of the hardest winters in history

Residents of the capital can expect "the worst winter since the Second World War." In the worst-case scenario, local authorities allow the evacuation of part of the cityʼs residents.

This was stated by the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko in an interview with BILD.

"We have to prepare for the worst scenario. It is possible if there is a large-scale power outage, and the temperature will be even lower. Then part of the city will have to be evacuated, but we donʼt want the matter to go that far," he noted.

According to the mayor, Kyiv residents may face "the worst winter since the Second World War." In addition to electricity supply, according to him, restrictions may affect water supply and heating.

"At the moment, Putin wants to use attacks on civilian infrastructure to force people to leave the capital, but he wonʼt succeed. I got the impression that people are only becoming more angry, more determined. We will not die and run, as Putin wants," the head of the city emphasized.