British intelligence believes that Russia has almost exhausted its stockpile of Iranian drones. But it can be replenished

British intelligence believes that Russia has almost exhausted its stockpile of Iranian drones after massive attacks on Ukraine.

This is stated in the daily report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

They noted that since September, Russia has allegedly launched hundreds of Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine. These devices were a mixture of kamikaze drones and more traditional reusable weapon systems.

Previously, the Russian Federation mostly used this weapon against tactical military targets and Ukrainian power grids. Recently, however, the Russian command apparently wanted Iranian drones to prioritize medical facilities as possible targets for attack and to strike them with guided munitions.

"Russia presumably designed the UAV campaign to compensate for a severe shortage of cruise missiles, but this approach has had limited success. Most of the launched UAVs have been neutralized," British intelligence stated.

It was noticed there that since about November 17, the strikes by Iranian drones have not been publicly reported. This may indicate that Russia has almost exhausted its reserves, but is likely to seek replenishment.

"Probably, Russia will be able to purchase UAVs from abroad faster than to manufacture new cruise missiles domestically," British intelligence officers believe.