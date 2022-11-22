Iranian media: Ukraine and Iran held “expert meetings” regarding Russiaʼs use of Iranian drones

Iranʼs representation at the UN reported that Iran is holding consultations with Ukraine to "avoid all misunderstandings" regarding Russiaʼs use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. They emphasized that this will be the case until all misunderstandings disappear.
This was reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA.
This is how Iran reacted to reports by the American media that a factory for the production of Iranian drones is planned to be built in Russia.
It was noted there that after information about the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine appeared, Iran requested consultations and holding an expert meeting.
"Today, important steps have been taken in the joint interaction of the defense specialists of Iran and Ukraine, this will continue until any misunderstandings on this matter are resolved," the Iranian representative office noted.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. Defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, in the coming days Iran plans to send a shipment of more than 200 combat drones to the Russian Federation.