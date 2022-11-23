Pro-Russian literature, cash and monks with Soviet passports. Here is the list of what the SSU found in the churches of the MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has completed a counter-intelligence operation in the territories of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the Koretsk Holy Trinity Monastery and in the premises of the Sarnensk-Polissia Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Rivne region.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

Employees of the special service, together with the police and national guardsmen, checked more than 350 church buildings and 850 people. More than 50 of them passed in-depth interviews, including a polygraph. Among them were not only citizens of Ukraine, but also foreigners, in particular Russians.

Some of these people, during the document check, provided passports and military tickets of the USSR. They did not have original documents, but only their copies, or they had passports of Ukrainian citizens with signs of forgery or damage.

A 32-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who may be involved in the criminal activities of the pro-Russian information agency "Antvan", was also on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This man is a trustee of the owner of the Russian company of the same name ANTVAN GROUP — a citizen of the Russian Federation Orlov, who owned a number of land plots and public catering establishments in Ukraine. Currently, his property has been seized.

In addition, pro-Russian literature, which was used during studies in the seminary and parish schools, and cash totaling more than 2 million hryvnias, more than 100 thousand dollars and several thousand Russian rubles were found in the churches.

The Security Service showed photos of the findings.