4,000 “points of invincibility” were deployed across Ukraine. The map of their locations is now online

4,000 "points of invincibility" — specially equipped tents where people can warm up, get hot drinks and food, charge their phones, and use the Internet — have already been deployed across Ukraine. The first such points became operational in Kherson.

In his address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the points will start working nationwide in the event of a massive Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, when it will be clear that electricity supply cannot be restored within hours.

The map of these points is already available on the special portal nezlamnist.gov.ua. On the website and at all points, a person will be able to find out where the nearest gas station, bank branch, pharmacy, or store operates. The number of such points will continue to grow.

Currently, there are plans to equip all points with Starlink satellite communication systems.