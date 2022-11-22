Canada imposes new sanctions against Belarus for supporting the Russian invasion

Canada imposes additional sanctions against Belarus for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Restrictions will be imposed on 22 Belarusian officials and 16 companies.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, companies involved in military production, technology, engineering, as well as banking and railway transport will fall under the sanctions.

Also among the people subject to sanctions will be those involved in the placement and transportation of Russian military personnel and equipment.

In total, Canada said it had imposed sanctions against more than 1 500 people and companies because of the war in Ukraine.