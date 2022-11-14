Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against Russia and additional military aid for Ukraine

At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the provision of $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. In addition, Canada will introduce new sanctions against the Russians.

This is stated on the website of the Canadian Prime Minister.

Additional funds that Ukraine will receive will be spent on military equipment, surveillance and communication equipment, fuel and medical supplies.

And Canadaʼs new sanctions will affect 23 employees of the Russian justice and security sector — police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and employees of penitentiary institutions involved in gross and systematic violations of human rights, including the Russian opposition.

"Canada continues to support Ukraine as it defends its territory, sovereignty and independence from Russia. This additional military aid will support Ukrainians as they continue their courageous fight against President Putinʼs illegal invasion, and these new sanctions will put additional pressure on those who support these acts of war. We, along with other members of the international community, will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to hold Russia accountable for its brutal actions against Ukraine," Trudeau noted.