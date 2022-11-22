The technology company “Nvidia” has finally left Russia

The American manufacturer of graphics processors and video adapters Nvidia has officially left Russia.
This follows from the data of the companyʼs quarterly report.
They note that in 2022 the Russian market will account for approximately 2% of total sales.
- In March 2022, Nvidia stopped selling its equipment in Russia. In July, Nvidia stopped selling and extending licenses for cloud gaming software to Russian companies.
- Already in September, the USA banned the supply of advanced video accelerators from AMD and Nvidia to Russia and China. It was about powerful chips that are used in supercomputers to work with complex programs.
- On the last day of September, the company informed the employees about the closure of the office due to "the impossibility of ensuring their effective work."