Technical giant Nvidia will close its office in Russia by the end of October

The American manufacturer of graphics processors and video adapters Nvidia will close its office in Russia by the end of October.
Forbes writes about it.
On the last day of September, the company informed the employees about the closure of the office due to "the impossibility of ensuring their effective work."
Before the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, more than 300 employees worked in Nvidiaʼs Russian office. Currently, the staff consists of 240 people, mostly engineers. The company offers them to continue working in other countries. For those who refuse, Nvidia will terminate the contract by agreement of the parties with compensation.
- In March 2022, Nvidia stopped selling its equipment in Russia. In July, Nvidia stopped selling and extending licenses for cloud gaming software to Russian companies.
- Already in September, the USA banned the supply of advanced video accelerators from AMD and Nvidia to Russia and China. It was about powerful chips that are used in supercomputers to work with complex programs.