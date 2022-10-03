Technical giant Nvidia will close its office in Russia by the end of October

The American manufacturer of graphics processors and video adapters Nvidia will close its office in Russia by the end of October.

Forbes writes about it.

On the last day of September, the company informed the employees about the closure of the office due to "the impossibility of ensuring their effective work."

Before the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, more than 300 employees worked in Nvidiaʼs Russian office. Currently, the staff consists of 240 people, mostly engineers. The company offers them to continue working in other countries. For those who refuse, Nvidia will terminate the contract by agreement of the parties with compensation.