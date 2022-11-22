The European Commission will provide Ukraine with another €2.5 billion for the reconstruction of the country

The European Commission allocates another €2.5 billion to Ukraine.
This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
Throughout 2023, the EC plans to provide Ukraine with €18 billion in regular payments. These funds will be used to rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed by Russian shelling.
"For urgent repairs and quick recovery leading to successful reconstruction. We will support Ukraine as long as necessary," she noted.
- On November 2, the Federal Council of Switzerland allocated 100 million Swiss francs (almost $100 million) for the restoration of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.