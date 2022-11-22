The Russians are still on the Kinburn Spit. The military operation continues

Russian occupiers are still on the Kinburn Spit. There is no "gray" zone there.

The spokeswoman of the "South" Operational Command Nataliia Humenyuk informed abot this on the air of the telethon.

"There are now enemy forces there. We are continuing the military operation. So, if there is any noise around, it is caused only by the sea. And let this storm now help wash the enemy off from the Kinbourn Spit. We continue the combat operation. Therefore, as soon as it [Kinbourn Spit] is really released, if there will really be significant results of this work, then we will report," Humenyuk noted.

She asked to keep informational silence about the events on the Kinburn Spit.