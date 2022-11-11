The Armed Forces liberated the entire Mykolaiv region, except for the Kinburn spit

The head of the Mykolayiv regiona military administration, Vitaly Kim, officially announced the liberation of almost the entire territory of the region. Formally, only a small territory on the Kinburn spit remains under occupation — there are three small villages belonging to the Mykolaiv region and the "Biloberezhya Svyatoslav" national park.

He also clarified that the water pipeline from the Dnipro is also under the control of Ukrainian forces. Next, it needs to be demined and put in order, after which they will be able to restore the water supply in Mykolaiv.