The Ukrainian ombudsman Lubinets: Thousands of Ukrainians passed through Russian torture chambers in the Kherson region

Thousands of Ukrainians passed through Russian torture chambers in the Kherson region. The occupiers even set up cameras for children, said the Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

“Regarding the number of people who passed through the torture chambers, it is thousands of people. I visited all the liberated territories, but the scale of violations of international humanitarian law that I saw in the Kherson region horrified even me. Here, the Russian Federation has already reached the point where it separately made a cell for children, where they were beaten in the same way,” he said.

According to him, the invaders didnʼt always want some information from the people — they were simply beaten for several days, almost without asking questions. Some were accused of working for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the Russian military filmed their atrocities on video.

“Videos of Kherson citizens continuing to go to the square of the already occupied Kherson with Ukrainian flags, singing the national anthem, and shouting "Glory to Ukraine" spread all over the world. And probably, this affected the Russians in such a way that, in addition to the traditional filtration camps, death camps, the traditional use of electric current, they en masse seized the civilian population, even children,” said Lubinets.