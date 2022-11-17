Ukrainian Ombudsman showed a video from the torture chamber of Russians in Kherson

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets showed a video of the torture chamber of the occupiers in the Kherson region.

“In liberated settlements, we find civilian premises that were converted to house people. There are locks on the doors, no toilets and basic furniture inside, and on the walls there are marks indicating the number of days where our people were under such conditions,” Lubinets said.

According to him, Ukrainians who survived torture in these torture centers say that “everything was there, but the most terrible thing was the electric current, it made them lose consciousness”.

Yesterday, the Security Service of Ukraine also reported on the discovery of a torture chamber in Kherson.

According to the SSU, the Russians kept local patriots who refused to cooperate with the enemy there in inhumane conditions. Kherson residents were interrogated and brutally tortured.