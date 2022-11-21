Bloomberg: Russia has lost 90% of the key European oil market

Two weeks before the EU embargo took effect, Russia had already lost more than 90% of the key European oil market.

Bloomberg writes about it.

In the four weeks to November 18, the Russian Federation sent just 95,000 barrels per day to Rotterdam, the only European destination for seaborne shipments outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin. At the beginning of February, the Russian Federation sent more than 1.2 million barrels per day.

Three-quarters of the crude oil loaded into Russiaʼs Baltic ports is now headed for Asia, with Indian refiners buying up barrels to take advantage of the grace period.