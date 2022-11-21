Israel threatened to supply ballistic missiles to Ukraine in case Russia uses Iranian missiles in the war

In Israel was privately expressed its protest to Russia over the receipt and use of Iranian weapons in the war in Ukraine. They [Israeli government] said that in case Russia uses Iranian ballistic missiles, Israel will provide its missiles to Ukraine.
This is reported by the Israeli state TV channel Kan 11.
The source of the channel reported that in recent days intensive conversations were held between the ambassador of Israel and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov.
Israel believes that Iran is close to handing over its ballistic missiles to Russia. Therefore, the head of the National Security Council of Israel Eyal Hulata warned that Israel may provide its ballistic missiles to Ukraine in case cooperation between the Russian Federation and Iran does not stop.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.