Israel threatened to supply ballistic missiles to Ukraine in case Russia uses Iranian missiles in the war

In Israel was privately expressed its protest to Russia over the receipt and use of Iranian weapons in the war in Ukraine. They [Israeli government] said that in case Russia uses Iranian ballistic missiles, Israel will provide its missiles to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Israeli state TV channel Kan 11.

The source of the channel reported that in recent days intensive conversations were held between the ambassador of Israel and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov.

Israel believes that Iran is close to handing over its ballistic missiles to Russia. Therefore, the head of the National Security Council of Israel Eyal Hulata warned that Israel may provide its ballistic missiles to Ukraine in case cooperation between the Russian Federation and Iran does not stop.