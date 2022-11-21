The Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of Kherson. There are wounded civilians

Russian troops are shelling Kherson from the left bank of the region. There are wounded civilians.
This was reported by the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi.
"We have “strikes” in Kherson again — again on civilian infrastructure," he wrote and added that medics are already providing aid to wounded civilians.
- From November 7 to 13, the Ukrainian army liberated 179 settlements in the south. In total, 4.5 thousand square kilometers of territory were returned to Ukrainian control.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.