The occupiers attacked an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. There may be people under the rubble

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtev.

“Enemy missiles hit one of the infrastructure facilities. At this time, 5 missile hits were recorded there. A fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack,” he said. According to Kurtev, there may be people under the rubble. Employees of the State Emergency Service are already working at the scene of the impact.