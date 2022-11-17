The Russians shelled the city of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhia region at night. At least 4 people died

Russian troops shelled the city of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhia region at night. Currently, it is known about four people died, but there may still be people under the rubble.

The Deputy Chairman of the Office of the President (OP) Kyrylo Tymoshenko writes about this in his Telegram channel.

"Due to night shelling by the Russians, a direct hit to residential buildings was recorded. Three families lived in one of them [buildings]. There are about 10 people in total," he noted.

At the moment, rescuers at the scene are sorting through the debris and looking for people. So far, they have found the bodies of four dead people.