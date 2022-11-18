Ukroboronprom will produce military equipment and weapons together with six NATO countries

"Ukroboronprom" will jointly produce and develop heavy weapons and military equipment with at least six member countries of the Alliance.

This is reported by the press service of the concern.

"With Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Denmark, and several others, agreements have been concluded with which they do not provide for the disclosure of any data. Yes, we are creating joint defense enterprises, building production lines for closed-cycle ammunition, jointly producing armored vehicles and rocket launcher systems, and developing new high-tech weapons. For this, we use both existing capacities and newly created ones in safe places," the message reads.

It is noted that Ukroboronprom established the production of 122 and 152 millimeter caliber ammunition, as well as 120 mm minicaliber. The weapons have been successfully tested and are manufactured using NATO technology.

"Ammunition produced by Ukroboronprom should reduce the dependence of Ukrainian artillery on supplies from abroad, where stocks of Soviet-caliber projectiles and mines are gradually running out," the concern explains.