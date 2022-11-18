During the validity of the visa regime from the Russian Federation, only 10 Russians were able to enter Ukraine

During the four months of the visa regime with Russia, only 10 citizens of the Russian Federation received the right to enter Ukraine.

This was reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine at the request of Hromadske.

It is important that Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Russia so there are no Ukrainian diplomatic missions on the territory of the Russian Federation. Because of this, citizens of the Russian Federation cannot apply for Ukrainian visas on the territory of Russia. This can only be done by Russians who live abroad and have the right to temporary or permanent residence there.

However, the presence of a Ukrainian visa does not guarantee the right to cross the state border of Ukraine — the border guards will make the final decision.