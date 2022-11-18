The petition on depriving of the OPZZh MPs of their mandates has collected signatures. Zelensky will consider it

The petition to deprive all MPs from the banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) of their the mandates has gathered the necessary 25 000 signatures to be considered by the president.

The petition authored by Eurosolidarity Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko calls on Zelensky to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) with a request to consider the resolution already submitted by the MP on the removal of the mandates of all MPs from OPZZh because they promoted Russian propaganda, and some of them after the full-scale invasion of Russia went over to the side of the occupiers.

"Among the most prominent figures are Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, his friend Taras Kozak and Ilya Kiva. Some MPs fled abroad. At least 9 peopleʼs representatives from OPZZh have not attended a single meeting in the Verkhovna Rada since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These are Oleh Voloshyn, Yurii Solod, Taras Kozak, Natalia Korolevska, Renat Kuzmin, Vadym Stolar, Fedir Khristenko, Andriy Derkach and Viktor Medvedchuk. The last one will never appear in the Verkhovna Rada," the text of the petition reads.