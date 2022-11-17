Poland may let Ukraine into the missile explosion scene in the near future

Polish authorities may grant access to Ukrainian representatives to the rocket explosion scene in the southeast of the country. Ukraine publicly requested admission there in order to join the investigation.

This was told by the chief advisor to the President of Poland on foreign policy Jakub Kumoh, writes Reuters.

Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that access to the explosion site requires the consent of the two countries conducting the investigation: Poland and the United States.

"Ukrainians asked to provide access to the place of investigation. If both sides agree, and as far as I know, there will be no objections from the American side, such access can be obtained in the near future," he explained.

The head of Polandʼs National Security Bureau Jacek Siewera also said that, as far as he knows, Duda is not opposed to having Ukrainian observers at the scene.

Kumokh informed that Poland has video evidence of the explosion.

"The videos really exist. I would not like to talk about the content of these videos that I saw in secret mode, but of course the prime minister provided such information. Such materials exist," Kumoh noted.