Falling of a missile in Poland: NATO members discussed the application of Article 4 of the Alliance Treaty

NATO member countries discussed the application of Article 4 of the Treaty on the Alliance, which provides for the start of official consultations with the state that is threatened with danger. The discussion took place against the background of the deaths of civilians as a result of a rocket falling in Przewodów, Poland.

Czech Ambassador to NATO Jakob Landovsky stated this in a comment to Suspilne.

"The main topic was whether our Polish partner, who was affected, would ask the Alliance to take further steps, for example, to intensify NATO Article 4 consultations. But due to direct communications with the leaders, Poland did not ask us for Article 4 consultations. I hope it will not be considered, because, letʼs say, because of one felled tree on the Polish side, we should not burn the entire forest with missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine," Landovsky explained.

According to him, the parties also discussed the role and guilt of Russia in the tragedy. The official noted that NATO is considering the possibility that the missile was fired by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.

"The Secretary-General said today that the most likely scenario is that a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile tried to shoot down a Russian missile and, unfortunately, hit the territory of Poland. But this does not mean that this is Ukraineʼs mistake; after all, it is Russiaʼs mistake. Without the Russian attacks, nothing like this would have happened," he emphasized.