Spain will train 2 400 Ukrainian soldiers every year

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles informed that her country plans to train 2 400 Ukrainian soldiers a year as part of the EU training mission.

Euractiv writes about it.

According to the minister, Spain is currently training "a total of 112 Ukrainian military personnel." A military academy was set up for them in Toledo.

€106 million will be spent on the training mission for Ukrainian fighters over two years. At the first stage of the mission, they plan to train almost 15 000 Ukrainian servicemen.