Spain will train 2 400 Ukrainian soldiers every year

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles informed that her country plans to train 2 400 Ukrainian soldiers a year as part of the EU training mission.
Euractiv writes about it.
According to the minister, Spain is currently training "a total of 112 Ukrainian military personnel." A military academy was set up for them in Toledo.
€106 million will be spent on the training mission for Ukrainian fighters over two years. At the first stage of the mission, they plan to train almost 15 000 Ukrainian servicemen.
- The EU agreed to launch the mission on October 17, along with an increase in military aid. Currently, Great Britain is conducting the largest training mission for the Armed Forces (training of 10 000 soldiers) on its territory. Specialists from more than 10 countries are involved in it.
- On October 28, the Committee on Policy and Security of the EU appointed the head of the training mission — he became the Polish general, currently the commander of the 11th Lublin Armored Cavalry Division Piotr Tritek.