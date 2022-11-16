The USA imposed sanctions against the PMC “Wagner” and the manufacturer of Iranian “Shaheds”

The United States of America has imposed sanctions against Iranian companies that manufacture and supply Iranian drones to Russia.
This was reported by the U.S. Treasury Department.
In the list:
- Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center — is a manufacturing company;
- Success Aviation Services FZC and I Jet Global DMCC — are companies that forward drones to Russia;
- Qods Aviation Industries — is an Iranian state-owned aerospace company that specializes in drones;
- Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — is an Iranian armed formation;
- the PMC "Wagner" — is a Russian private military company fighting in Ukraine.
There are also two people on the list: Abbas Juma and Tigran Hristoforovych Srabionov — they contributed to the purchase of Iranian drones by the PMC "Wagner".
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.