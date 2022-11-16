News

The USA imposed sanctions against the PMC “Wagner” and the manufacturer of Iranian “Shaheds”

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The United States of America has imposed sanctions against Iranian companies that manufacture and supply Iranian drones to Russia.

This was reported by the U.S. Treasury Department.

In the list:

  • Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center — is a manufacturing company;
  • Success Aviation Services FZC and I Jet Global DMCC — are companies that forward drones to Russia;
  • Qods Aviation Industries — is an Iranian state-owned aerospace company that specializes in drones;
  • Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — is an Iranian armed formation;
  • the PMC "Wagner" — is a Russian private military company fighting in Ukraine.

There are also two people on the list: Abbas Juma and Tigran Hristoforovych Srabionov — they contributed to the purchase of Iranian drones by the PMC "Wagner".