WP: CIA Director Burns met with Zelensky again in Kyiv on November 15 — the day of the massive strikes

On November 15, on the day of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns met unofficially in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The American newspaper The Washington Post (WP) writes about it with reference to sources.

The director of the CIA also met with his colleagues from Ukrainian intelligence and told them about his meeting with the head of Russiaʼs foreign intelligence service Serhii Naryshkin in Turkey, as well as the fact that the United States warned Russia about the inadmissibility of using nuclear weapons.

In Kyiv, Burns "reinforced the commitment of the United States to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," the publicationʼs source said. During the massive missile strikes, the director of the CIA was safe in the U.S. embassy.