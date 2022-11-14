The director of the CIA in Turkey met with his Russian colleague and warned the Russian Federation against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns held a meeting with his Russian counterpart in the Turkish capital, Ankara. He warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about it.

Burnsʼ visit to Turkey and meeting with Russian representatives were confirmed by the U.S. National Security Council. This is the first meeting between representatives of the USA and Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian media wrote that Russia was represented by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.

The USA noted that Burns warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the meeting. They also discussed the fate of Americans detained in the Russian Federation.

The U.S. National Security Council stressed that Burns did not discuss any issues of settling or ending the war in Ukraine. They also emphasized that Ukraine was warned in advance about Burnsʼ meeting with Naryshkin.