Ukraine confirmed the attack of Russian missiles on the territory of Poland

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that Russia fired missiles at Poland.

“Today, what we warned about happened a long time ago. Terror is not limited to our national borders. Russian missiles hit Poland... Hitting missiles on NATO territory. This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation,” he noted.

According to the president, the Ukrainian side has repeatedly said that the terrorist state will not limit itself to Ukraine.

“It is only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further. The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to everyone who can be reached by Russian missiles,” Zelensky emphasized and called on Poland to take decisive action.

“It is necessary to act. And I want to say now to all our Polish brothers and sisters: Ukraine will always support you! Terror will not break free people! Victory is possible when there is no terror! We donʼt have any. Russia opposes itself to the world. Russia is terrorizing us and everyone it can reach. Letʼs do everything to stop it!” — summed up the President of Ukraine.