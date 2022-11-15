The Minister of Defense called on partners to strengthen Ukraineʼs anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense

Ukraine needs further help from its partners to strengthen air defense and the Ukrainian Defense Forces, said Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

According to him, Russia is trying to create a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and purposefully attacks the energy infrastructure in order to disable it before the beginning of winter.

The Minister emphasizes that the purpose of these actions is to cause a new multi-million wave of refugees.

To prevent this, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air and missile defense, namely:

increase the number of IRIS-T and NASAMS;

get enough HAWK and Crotale installations;

coordinate and implement decisions regarding SAMP-T;

to receive reconnaissance and strike UAVs and anti-drone systems.

The minister emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the front line, but they still need additional support. In particular, it is necessary: