”Ukrenergo”: Ukraineʼs energy system remains under control, energy companies are restoring electricity supply

The energy system of Ukraine, which has been hit by the most extensive shelling since the beginning of the war, remains manageable, and the energy industry is doing everything possible to restore the energy supply.

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, announced this on Facebook.

"The situation is serious, the most serious in history, but we maintain control of the system. The enemy once again struck the Ukrainian energy grid — objects all over the country came under fire. Since the beginning of October, this is already the sixth massive attack on the countryʼs energy infrastructure, this time about a hundred missiles, each of which flew with the aim of plunging Ukraine into darkness," wrote Kudrytskyi.

At the same time, he noted that the main task of Ukrenergo at the moment is to preserve the controllability of the energy system. At the same time, Kudrytskyi drew attention to the fact that the enemy attacked at the beginning of peak consumption, so that it would be more difficult for energy companies to cope with the load. However, according to him, power engineers are already working to ensure energy supply, and emergency shutdowns are used for this purpose.

At the same time, Kudrytskyi urged to stock up on water, charge batteries and mobile phones. "This will give us time to do our work: to activate backup supply schemes, to keep the balance in the power grid," he explained.