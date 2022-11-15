Kyiv City State Administration: During a power outage in the capital, air-raid sirens do not work

During a power outage in Kyiv, air-raid sirens do not work.

This is reported by the Kyiv city administration.

The Kyiv authorities call on the residents of the city to follow the reports about the air alarm and strike in the Kyiv Digital application, in the Telegram channel of the KCSA, as well as with the help of ordinary radio receivers.

The mayor of Ternopil, Serhii Nadal, also reported that the air-raid sirens are not working due to a power outage.