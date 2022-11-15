Almost all of Lviv remained without electricity. The city is connected to generators

80% of the Lviv cityʼs territory has been cut off. Due to the lack of electricity, the supply of heat is temporarily suspended. There is no hot water either.

The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi informed about this.

"Our utilities are already running diesel generators. One person was wounded as a result of rocket fire. The victim was promptly hospitalized," he added.

Trams and trolleybuses do not run in the city. Restoration work will begin after the alarm is over.

All schoolchildren and preschoolers are in shelters together with teachers and educators until the alarm is over.

Parts of the Yavoriv, Zolochiv and Chervonohrad districts of the Lviv region also remain without electricity.