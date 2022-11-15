“Take care of yourself”. The president called to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that since the beginning of the air raid alarm, the Russians have already fired 85 missiles over Ukraine, and another 20 may arrive in the near future. The president called on the population not to leave their shelters while the air raid alarm continues.

"I wish you health! 85 rockets were fired over Ukraine, over our cities, mostly over the energy infrastructure. It is clear what the enemy wants, but he will not achieve it. There may still be 20 new strikes ahead," Zelensky noted.