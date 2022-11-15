Reuters: Most of the G20 countries in the draft declaration condemned Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine

Most of the countries of the G20 have condemned Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, as it harms the world economy.

This is reported by the Reuters agency, which reviewed the draft declaration of the leaders on November 15.

G20 members are deeply concerned about food security and high inflation. The project also states that the war deepens the worldʼs economic problems, so the parties presented their vision regarding the assessment of the situation and sanctions.

"While the G20 is not a forum for addressing security issues, we recognize that security issues can have significant implications for the global economy," the draft declaration reads.

The 16-page document still needs to be approved by the G20 at a meeting in Indonesia.