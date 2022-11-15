A Zambian who was in a Russian prison died during the war in Ukraine. Now Zambia demands an explanation from Russia

23-year-old Zambian citizen Lemehani Nathan Nyirenda died in the war in Ukraine. Until his death, he was a prisoner in one of the Moscow colonies. Now the Zambian government is demanding an explanation from Russia.

The BBC writes about it.

Nyirenda died in Ukraine on September 22. His body is currently in Rostov-on-Don and is being prepared for shipment to Zambia.

The Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the man was a student at one of the Moscow institutes, but in April 2020 he received 9.5 years of imprisonment. For what exactly — in Zambia they do not say. It is also unknown how he got to Ukraine.

Now the Zambian government is asking Russia to immediately provide information on how a citizen of their country, who was in prison in Moscow, was recruited and sent to war in Ukraine.