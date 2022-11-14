The European Union announced the launch of a training mission of the Ukrainian military

The European Union is starting a training mission for the Ukrainian military. The corresponding decision, which enters into force from the moment of publication in the Official Journal of the EU, was adopted by the ministers of foreign affairs of the member countries.

Training will take place in Poland, Germany and other EU countries. €106 million (for two years) has been earmarked for this. At the first stage of the mission, it is planned to train almost 15 000 Ukrainian servicemen.

The training of Ukrainians will be focused on staff exercises, training on the organization of material and technical support, providing medical aid, as well as on countering a chemical or nuclear threat. Also, European specialists will train instructors and specialists in handling Western weapons.