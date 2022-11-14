The Ministry of Reintegration announced that pensions and social benefits in Kherson region will begin to be issued this week

The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) Iryna Vereshchuk stated that pensions and social benefits will begin to be issued this week in the de-occupied Kherson region. People who want will also be evacuated.

Ukrinform writes about this.

"Regarding the liberated Kherson and the still liberated part of the Kherson region from the occupiers. This week, we plan to start paying pensions, Ukrposhta is already planning its trips, as well as the payment of one-time assistance to those who survived the occupation — UAH 2 200 each," Vereshchuk noted.

She explained that the state banks Oschadbank and Privatbank are already preparing for the return and understand where their branches will work. In addition, Vereshchuk said that people who were forced to get Russian passports in order to receive social benefits from Russia will not be punished.

She also said that in the near future they will organize the evacuation of all those willing. People will be taken out in convoys, as the threat of shelling still exists.

"We will not have time to restore power enough to heat homes with children, the sick, and people with reduced mobility. It will not be a mass evacuation. But those who are sick, older people who are left without the guardianship and care of their relatives — we will consult and do everything so that people evacuate, for example, to Zakarpattia or Ivano-Frankivsk region," Vereshchuk added.