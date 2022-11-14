The European Union is ready to limit prices for Russian oil

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union is ready to try to impose price restrictions on Russian oil.

Bloomberg writes about it.

"We have introduced all the necessary tools in the European Union," she noted.

The head of the European Commission added that the price level has not yet been determined, but the restrictions are important in order to empty Russiaʼs military coffers and encourage vulnerable countries to also accept the price level.