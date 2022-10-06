The EU introduced sanctions against Russian officials and singers for Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories

The European Commission expanded sanctions against Russian companies and individuals involved in Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported on the European Commissionʼs Twitter account.

The European Commission noted that the object of the new sanctions are key decision-making officials, oligarchs, high-ranking military personnel and propagandists responsible for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

According to the notices published in the Official Journal of the EU, more than 30 individuals and seven legal entities were included in the list of those subject to sanctions. Among them are Russian officials, members of the occupation administrations on the territory of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as singer-propagandists Yulia Chicherina, Mykola Rastorguyev, and Oleg Gazmanov, the ideologue of "Russian peace" Oleksandr Dugin, the head of the Central Election Committee of Russia Ella Pamfilova, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

The sanctions will also affect the Russian state company Gosznak, which is responsible for printing currency and official documents, the Degtyarev plant and the Torch design bureau, the Avangard plant and the Irkut corporation, which manufacture weapons for the Russian military, and the Russian Central Committee.