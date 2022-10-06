The EU approved the 8th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Hereʼs a list of prohibitions it contain

The European Union approved the 8th package of sanctions against Russia. It includes a prohibition of the import of Russian products worth €7 billion and a cap on oil prices.

This is reported on the website of the European Commission.

The new package of restrictions includes:

a prohibition of oil transportation to third countries at a price above the limit;

an import restrictions of almost €7 billion, including a prohibition of the import of finished steel products, machinery, vehicles and some chemicals.

The EU also expanded sanctions against individuals and Russian companies involved in illegal "referendums" on the territory of Ukraine.