The sale and manufacture of alcohol was banned in Kherson

The head of the Kherson city military administration Halyna Luhova signed an order prohibiting the sale and manufacture of alcohol in Kherson. The document enters into force on November 14.
This was reported by the press service of the city council.
The ban will remain in effect until martial law is terminated or revoked in accordance with the established procedure or until an order to revoke the validity of this order is adopted.
Compliance with the ban will be monitored by representatives of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Military Law and Order Service and other military formations formed in accordance with current legislation.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.
- The secretary of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilov called on citizens not to hurry back to the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region, because there are still risks for the civilian population there.