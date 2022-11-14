The sale and manufacture of alcohol was banned in Kherson

The head of the Kherson city military administration Halyna Luhova signed an order prohibiting the sale and manufacture of alcohol in Kherson. The document enters into force on November 14.

This was reported by the press service of the city council.

The ban will remain in effect until martial law is terminated or revoked in accordance with the established procedure or until an order to revoke the validity of this order is adopted.

Compliance with the ban will be monitored by representatives of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Military Law and Order Service and other military formations formed in accordance with current legislation.