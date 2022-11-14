President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in liberated Kherson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the liberated Kherson.

This is reported by Reuters.

"We are moving forward. We are ready for peace — peace for our entire country," the president told the military, who lined up in front of the administration building on the cityʼs main square.

Zelensky also thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia and said that the supply of highly mobile HIMARS multiple-launch artillery systems is of great importance to Kyiv.

Answering journalistsʼ questions about where Ukrainian troops can advance further, he said: "Not Moscow... We are not interested in the territories of another country."

A few minutes before the arrival of the president, explosions were heard in Kherson. After Zelensky finished his speech, several more explosions rang out over the city.