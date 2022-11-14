”Belarusian Hajun”: Russia exported 20 more missiles from Belarus for use them in Donbas

Russia exported 20 more missiles for anti-aircraft missile systems from Belarus to use them in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.

According to their data, on November 13, the next Russian Il-76 of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived in Belarus. The plane with the registration number RF-76605 landed at the airfield "Machulyshchi". He stayed there for two hours, after which he flew to the Millerovo airfield in Rostov region.

Earlier it was reported that eight IL-76s had arrived in Machylyshchi from Russia in recent days, which, most likely, were transporting missiles for S-300/400 air defense systems from Belarus.

So, yesterday, five trawlers were spotted in the direction of the "Machulyshchi" airfield, each carrying four missile containers for the S-300/400 air defense system — a total of 20 missiles.

"Hajun" assumes that the rockets are exported for further supply to the groups of the Russian Federation in Luhansk and Donetsk directions.