US election: Democrats retain control of Senate after victory in Nevada

In the US, Democrats retain control of the Senate after winning in Nevada.
This is reported by Reuters.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Mastoʼs win guaranteed Democrats at least 50 seats in the Senate.
"America showed that we believe in our democracy, that the roots of democracy are deep and strong," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said at a press conference.
The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. A victory in the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6 could help Democrats pick up another seat. Newly elected senators will be sworn in on January 3, 2023.
- On November 8, 2022, the United States held elections for the Congress, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Americans elected the entire House of Representatives, as well as 34 out of 100 senators, state governors, and numerous local government officials.
- On November 12, incumbent Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters. This gave the Democrats one more seat in the Senate.
- On November 4, during a visit to Kyiv, the US Presidentʼs national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, assured that bipartisan support for Ukraine would act regardless of the results of the US elections.