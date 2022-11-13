US election: Democrats retain control of Senate after victory in Nevada

In the US, Democrats retain control of the Senate after winning in Nevada.

This is reported by Reuters.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Mastoʼs win guaranteed Democrats at least 50 seats in the Senate.

"America showed that we believe in our democracy, that the roots of democracy are deep and strong," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said at a press conference.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. A victory in the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6 could help Democrats pick up another seat. Newly elected senators will be sworn in on January 3, 2023.