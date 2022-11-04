Bidenʼs national security adviser came to Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

Sullivan held a meeting with the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak. They discussed all relevant issues of cooperation between the two countries and continued support of Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and independence against the Russian invaders.

There was also a meeting in an extended format, which was attended by Yermakʼs deputies, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, and representatives of the Supreme Military Command of Ukraine joined the conversation via video link.

The adviser to the US President was briefed on the operational situation at the front, the key needs of the Ukrainian army, in particular regarding airspace protection, as well as the consequences of Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine.